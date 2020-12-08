Comedian And Producer Don Barnhart Continues To Provide Live Laughter In Las Vegas at Jokesters Comedy Club

Working within social distancing protocols, government mandates and reduced seating capacity, comedian Don Barnhart continues to bring live standup comedy safely to Las Vegas with Jokesters Comedy Club.

Jokesters Comedy Club, located at The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort features resident headliner Don Barnhart along with other emerging comedy stars and famous faces seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon and more. Jokesters Comedy Club brings 75 minutes of professional, laugh-out-loud comedy every Thursday - Sunday nights at 9:00pm.

Don Barnhart just released his Dry Bar Comedy Special "The Spinal Disintegration of Man" (with over 4 million viewers) and clips of his videos are going viral. "Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

Since 1992, Don Barnhart has been producing and performing comedy shows for the military entertaining the troops around the world. Barnhart stars in Jordan Brady's documentary I AM BATTLE COMIC alongside George Wallace, Dave Attell, George Lopez and many more about the importance of humor and laughter to those serving in war zones.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently congratulated comedian and producer Don Barnhart on his 1000th show, proclaiming it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Barnhart is also the producer of Delirious Comedy Club located inside The Downtown Grand and can be seen headlining there when he's not at Jokesters. With Barnhart's depth and popularity in the comedy community, visiting celebrities will often drop by after their shows to join Don onstage. Named "Best New Show" by Vegas.com, Jokesters received the 2018 "Best of Las Vegas" Comedy Club by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

An ongoing lineup schedule for the Jokesters Comedy Club can be viewed here.

Jokesters Comedy Club takes comedy and your health seriously and have implemented new protocols and guidelines including reduced seating capacity to allow for social distancing.

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, performers, and employees, the venue has implemented new health safety guidelines and procedures, including:

· We encourage paperless tickets by pre-purchasing prior to showtime through our website.

· Delirious has reduced the capacity of each show by 25% to allow for safe social distancing inside the showroom.

· All high touch surfaces including (but not limited to) tables, chairs, menus, doorknobs, faucets, bathrooms and more have been sanitized and will continue to be disinfected before and after every show.

· We require all our patrons to wear a mask when they are not actively eating or drinking. If you don't have a mask, one will be provided to you upon entering.

· All staff members will wear masks.

· All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer. Anyone with a temp higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed inside.

· Customers will be asked to keep a minimum of 6' between groups while waiting in line as well as during the performance.

· There is no 'open seating' and all customers will be seated by a host.

· Customers are NOT allowed to move tables and/or rearrange seating as this is in conjunction with the state's safety protocols and violators will be asked to leave and no refunds given.

· There are specifically marked Entrance and Exits areas and customers will be advised by our host when entering the club.

· Staff members who have been sick, may have been exposed to positive COVID-19 individuals, or who are not feeling well may not come to work.

· Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel, at entrances and at the front desk.

· All beverages are served on disposable service ware.

*** Due to the constantly changing mandates, these may be changed, altered or updated without prior notification. ***

The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort and Jokesters Comedy Club are constantly monitoring, updating and abiding by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue. The complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed here.

Jokesters Comedy Club performs Thursday - Sunday at 9pm. Due to social distancing protocols, seating is limited and advance tickets are highly suggested.

For more information please visit Jokesters Comedy Club or to purchase tickets directly, please visit here.

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You