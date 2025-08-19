Comedian & Actor Shane Gillis Will Bring Live Tour To Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster Shane Gillis will make his debut at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas with back-to-back performances of Shane Gillis Live on Friday, October 17, 2025, and Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 7 p.m. PT. The appearances are part of his Fall 2025 comedy tour. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Hailing from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Gillis rose to prominence with his self-funded debut special Shane Gillis: Live in Austin (2021), which has garnered over 40 million YouTube views. His 2023 Netflix special Beautiful Dogs reached the platform’s Top 10 across five countries. Earlier this year, Gillis released Season 2 of his scripted comedy series Tires, which premiered in the Top 10 to critical acclaim. On screen, he will next appear in David O. Russell’s Madden alongside Christian Bale and Nicolas Cage, and in Nic Pizzolatto’s Easy’s Waltz opposite Al Pacino and Vince Vaughn. Gillis also co-hosts Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast with comedian Matt McCusker, the top Patreon podcast worldwide and a consistent leader on the U.S. Comedy Charts.

The newly renovated 4,869-seat Resorts World Theatre offers elevated VIP options, including luxury banquettes with cocktail service, dedicated entry, private bars, and lounges. The venue features immersive L-ISA Hyperreal Sound technology powered by more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers. Concerts West / AEG Presents exclusively programs and operates the venue.

Tickets for Shane Gillis Live at Resorts World Theatre go on sale Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com.