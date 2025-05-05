Cirque du Soleil and The Neon Museum of Las Vegas Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first-of-its-kind exhibition, “Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas” by global entertainment producer Cirque du Soleil and The Neon Museum – the nonprofit museum dedicated to collecting and preserving Las Vegas’ history – has been extended due to popular demand through July 17 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery.

“Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas” offers an inside look at one of the world’s most iconic entertainment brands, showcasing the creativity, innovation and craftsmanship that Power Productions by Cirque du Soleil. Visitors can discover how athletes become artists, how characters are brought to life and how technology continues to evolve costume design. With an array of fabrics, costumes, masks, and more on display, the exhibition unveils the behind-the-scenes artistry that has made Cirque du Soleil a defining part of the Las Vegas experience since the 1990s.

The exhibition includes iconic costumes, makeup, measurement sheets, shoes, 3D-printed fabrics, and much more from the five current Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas shows, including Mystère, “O,” Mad Apple, KÀ and Michael Jackson ONE. Highlight artifacts include the Spearmen shoes from KÀ, wigs from the synchronized swimmers from “O," Red Bird costume from Mystère and The Bateau from “O."

“Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas” is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in Las Vegas through July 17, 2025.

Comments