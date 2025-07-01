Cirque Du Soleil Launches Cirque Summer Sale With Premium Tickets For All Las Vegas Resident Shows

Tickets for $50 will be available for all Las Vegas resident shows.
From July 1–14, 2025, the Cirque Summer Sale unlocks $50 premium tickets to all five resident shows: KÀ, Mad Apple, Michael Jackson ONE, Mystère, and “O”.
This two-week promotion includes premium seating for performances throughout the year, giving audiences greater access to some of the most innovative and awe-inspiring productions on the Strip. Inventory is limited and applies to select seating areas at each venue.
The Cirque Summer Sale arrives alongside newly added summer showtimes for KÀ and Michael Jackson ONE, providing expanded opportunities for guests to experience the thrill of Cirque during the city’s busiest season.
Sat–Sun at 4:30pm & 7pm; Mon–Wed at 6pm & 8:30pm
Dark: Thursday & Friday
Tue–Sat at 7pm & 9:30pm
Dark: Sunday & Monday
Thu–Mon at 6:30pm & 9pm
Dark: Tuesday & Wednesday
Fri–Tue at 7pm & 9:30pm
Dark: Wednesday & Thursday
Wed–Sun at 7pm & 9:30pm
Dark: Monday & Tuesday
Tickets and full details are available at cirquedusoleil.com/usa/las-vegas/deals.
