Cirque Du Soleil Launches Cirque Summer Sale With Premium Tickets For All Las Vegas Resident Shows

From July 1–14, 2025, the Cirque Summer Sale unlocks $50 premium tickets to all five resident shows: KÀ, Mad Apple, Michael Jackson ONE, Mystère, and “O”.

This two-week promotion includes premium seating for performances throughout the year, giving audiences greater access to some of the most innovative and awe-inspiring productions on the Strip. Inventory is limited and applies to select seating areas at each venue.

The Cirque Summer Sale arrives alongside newly added summer showtimes for KÀ and Michael Jackson ONE, providing expanded opportunities for guests to experience the thrill of Cirque during the city’s busiest season.

Current Show Schedules:

KÀ (MGM Grand)

Sat–Sun at 4:30pm & 7pm; Mon–Wed at 6pm & 8:30pm

Dark: Thursday & Friday

Mad Apple (New York-New York Hotel & Casino)

Tue–Sat at 7pm & 9:30pm

Dark: Sunday & Monday

Michael Jackson ONE (Mandalay Bay)

Thu–Mon at 6:30pm & 9pm

Dark: Tuesday & Wednesday

Mystère (Treasure Island)

Fri–Tue at 7pm & 9:30pm

Dark: Wednesday & Thursday

“O” (Bellagio)

Wed–Sun at 7pm & 9:30pm

Dark: Monday & Tuesday

Tickets and full details are available at cirquedusoleil.com/usa/las-vegas/deals.

