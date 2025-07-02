Chase & Status, Kaskade, & Eli Brown Set for Opening Weekend of Sphere's UNITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance music curators Insomniac and Tomorrowland have unveiled the opening weekend artist lineup for UNITY, a new live experience launching at Sphere in Las Vegas from August 29 - 31. Chase & Status will take the stage on Friday, August 29, Kaskade on Saturday, August 30, and Eli Brown on Sunday, August 31.

Designed as a multi-hour immersive experience, UNITY blends cinematic 360° visuals, original orchestration, and world-building from Insomniac and Tomorrowland’s most beloved festival realms, culminating each night with a powerful live performance from a globally renowned artist.

For decades, Insomniac and Tomorrowland have created festivals that bring people together through music and community. This summer, these worlds unite inside Sphere as Tomorrowland’s themes of Planaxis, Adscendo and Orbyz merge with Insomniac’s universes of Beyond Wonderland, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape, Countdown, and EDC.

While tickets for opening weekend are officially sold out, UNITY at Sphere continues September 19-20, September 26-27, and October 17-18. For tickets and more information, visit here.

About Insomniac

Founded 31 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company’s premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world’s largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days. The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland was first held in 2005 and has since become one of the world’s most notable global music festivals, where music and magic converge. It takes place every year in summer and stretches over 2 weekends, welcoming 400,000 People of Tomorrow from over 200 countries, and selling out in minutes year after year. Tomorrowland caters to all genres in electronic dance music with hundreds of renowned artists performing across more than 16 different stages.

