Celia Munoz, Pack Drumline & More to be Featured in America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS LIVE at the Luxor

Following an incredibly successful first year entertaining America's Got Talent fans inside Luxor Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino, the newly christened America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live will usher in 2023 with jaw-dropping new talent joining a selection of current headliners when it returns Wednesday, Dec. 21.

"This is a dream come true," said Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live entertainer. "I can't wait to perform with my new friends. Heck yeah!"

America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live pairs current showstoppers such as Kodi Lee, Deadly Games, Light Balance and The Silhouettes with new cast members including:

Celia Munoz - singing ventriloquist who stunned the judges and live audiences with her performances on Season 17 of America's Got Talent television show.

Pack Drumline - Season 17 semi-finalist drum and percussion group who received a standing ovation from all four judges for its unforgettable audition.

Mervant Vera - rapping magician from Season 17 who left the judges in awe each week with his effortless and inspiring performances.

. Aidan Bryant - breathtaking aerialist who finished second in Season 16 and will be competing in the upcoming season of America's Got Talent: All-Stars, scheduled to premiere in January.

Week-long guest appearances by previous "Got Talent" franchise Superstars will be a consistent theme of the year's performance schedule.

The all-star lineup is an extraordinary ensemble of past winners, finalists, golden buzzer acts and fan-favorite performers who will dazzle audiences throughout the new year.

America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live will perform Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., dark Tuesday, Dec. 27. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, the cast will perform Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with shows Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., dark Mondays and Tuesdays.

Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are now on sale and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com, Luxor.com and America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live" VIP Meet & Greet" package, starting at $159, features a meet and greet with select cast members and more.