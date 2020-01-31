Carol Burnett is Returning to the Smith Center

Award-winning actress, comedy icon, and best-selling author Carol Burnett, best known for her work on "The Carol Burnett Show," will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas with Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5. Tickets starting at $30 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 at TheSmithCenter.com.

Presented by Elite Entertainment, Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection harkens back to the legendary openings of "The Carol Burnett Show," where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage Burnett with questions and receive spontaneous answers. During the one-night engagement, the Television Hall of Fame member and Kennedy Center honoree will discuss memorable moments from her career, share video clips from her shows, and take questions from the audience, making each evening a unique, interactive experience.

"I love the spontaneity of these evenings," said Burnett. "I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes!"

Throughout her storied career, Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Peabody, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and more. Named in 2007 by TIME magazine as one of "100 Best Television Shows of All Time," "The Carol Burnett Show" ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history. But it is the Kennedy artistic brilliance, her respect and appreciation of her fans, and her graciousness, integrity, warmth, and humor on and off screen that have made her one of the most beloved performers in entertainment and one of the most admired women in America.

Tickets for Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection at The Smith Center start at $30 plus applicable tax and fees and will be available at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 at TheSmithCenter.com, by phone at 702.749.2000, or in-person at The Smith Center box office located at 361 Symphony Park Ave.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You