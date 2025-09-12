Carín León to Play Limited Engagement at Las Vegas's Sphere in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global superstar Carín León will become the first Latino artist to play Sphere in Las Vegas when he plays his newly announced limited engagement next year. León is set to bring three shows to the venue as part of Las Vegas’ annual Mexican Independence Day celebration on September 11, 12 and 13, 2026.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience visual displays and staging never before seen in Spanish-language music, as León utilizes Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Travel Packages are also available for sale now. VIP Travel Packages will include a two-night hotel stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, VIP reserved tickets for a show and exclusive merchandise. For more information on VIP Travel Packages and options, fans can visit here.

Presales will begin Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 12 P.M. PT. Fans can register now and sign up for first access to tickets here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 12 P.M. PT here.

Carín León is a GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® winner who has performed on major U.S. music stages, including Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. He also made history in March 2025 by becoming the first Mexican artist to perform on the main stage at the renowned RODEOHOUSTON, while setting a historic attendance record for a Hispanic artist by drawing over 70,000 people.

León has become a recognized Mexican figure within the U.S. music market, forging innovative collaborations with country stars like Kacey Musgraves, with whom he recently released “Lost In Translation,” as well as Leon Bridges and Kane Brown, who contributed to the tracks “It was always you (Siempre fuiste tú)” and “The one (Pero no como yo),” respectively—both singles from his GRAMMY®-winning album Boca Chueca, Vol. 1—not to mention the announcement of his collaboration with rock legend Bon Jovi on the album Forever Legendary Edition.

ABOUT CARÍN LEÓN

Carín León, born in Hermosillo, Sonora, has established himself as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music since launching his solo career in 2018. His innovative approach to regional Mexican music—shaped by influences like pop and rock—has earned him multiple accolades, including three Latin GRAMMYs®️ and a GRAMMY®️ in 2025 for his acclaimed album Boca Chueca Vol. 1.

He has collaborated with International Artists such as Maluma, Camilo, and Kane Brown, and has performed on iconic stages like Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, where he won the coveted Gold and Silver Gaviotas. In 2025, he also broke attendance records at RODEOHOUSTON with over 70,000 fans. León continues to expand the global reach of regional Mexican music, positioning himself as a modern icon and true ambassador of the genre.