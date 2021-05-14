CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK Returns To The Stage At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, July 7

Criss Angel returns to his custom-designed Las Vegas stage at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on July 7 for the reopening of MINDFREAK, a euphoric visual spectacular unlike any other experience.

After a 14-month pause, guests will be welcomed back to the most innovative and technologically advanced production on the planet. MINDFREAK features Angel's ground-breaking illusions and revolutionary magic including his signature levitation voted "The Greatest Illusion of All Time" by the most prestigious magic organization in the world, the International Brotherhood of Magicians. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $69 plus tax and applicable fees, and can be purchased by visiting CrissAngel.com or Ticketmaster.com/crissangel.

"After a long hiatus, I'm ecstatic to be back on stage in the Criss Angel Theater to give audiences a visual feast, overwhelming their senses, and provide guests with the ultimate escape on the Las Vegas Strip again," says Criss. "We're ready to welcome back my loyal fans who made MINDFREAK one of the most popular shows in the Entertainment Capital of the World."

Criss Angel MINDFREAK is a record-setting, box-office hit created, directed, and executive produced by Criss Angel for APWI and presented by Base Entertainment and Caesars Entertainment.

"MINDFREAK is one of the most innovative magic concerts in the world and we're honored to see Criss' revolutionary illusions return to the stage at Planet Hollywood," said Mark Maluso, chief operating officer of Base Entertainment. "This production is a beautiful demonstration of magic, art and technology which will continue to impress sold-out audiences night after night."

Angel's visionary magic is set against a digitally interactive backdrop displaying more surface area of video than any other production in the world, a state-of-the-art theatrical surround sound system with more than 150 speakers, over 2,000 lighting instruments and countless visual effects and pyrotechnics. Audience members are immersed from the moment they enter the interactive lobby area and throughout the entire performance by way of 3D technology and video mapping.

"We're eager to welcome MINDFREAK back to the stage this summer at Planet Hollywood," said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. "Criss Angel, along with his talented MINDFREAK cast and crew, is the thrilling energy that audiences have missed this past year, and we are happy to see its return."

Criss Angel MINDFREAK performs in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. beginning July 7, 2021. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $69 plus tax and applicable fees, and can be purchased by visiting CrissAngel.com, Ticketmaster.com/crissangel, or by calling (855) 234-7469. For groups of 25 or more, please call (855) 234-7469 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@caesars.com.