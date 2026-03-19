Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins Sets 'The Legend of the Snowman' Las Vegas Residency

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Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins has announced his highly anticipated 2026 Las Vegas residency, The Legend of the Snowman, returning to PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, right on the Las Vegas Strip.

The residency debuts on Friday, May 1, 2026, with performances on May 2, 23, and 24, as well as on June 13, 19, 20, 26, and 27. Every single night will be a Black Tie Experience.

The ticket presale will run from Thursday, March 20th 9am PT / 12noon ET - Sunday March 22nd 10pm PT with the code "SNOWMAN." Public Onsale is Monday, March 23rd at 9am PT / 12 noon ET. Tickets will be available here.

Jeezy's new residency builds on his Las Vegas residency in 2025. Last year's run celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Thug Motivation 101, performing the album in full. This year, the set list expands even further, with more selections from his catalog.

Jeezy's hits are symphonically reimagined for the large-scale live experience, featuring The Color of Noize Orchestra. The orchestral experience is composed and conducted by Derrick Hodge, with Adam Blackstone returning as Musical Director.

About Jeezy:

Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins is a Grammy-nominated artist, New York Times Best Selling Author, entrepreneur, and cultural icon who has sold over 10 million albums worldwide. Jeezy recently wrapped a nationally sold-out tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album: Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 with the TM:101 Live tour featuring The Color of Noize Orchestra conducted by Derrick Hodge and musical director Adam Blackstone.

Photo Credit: Will Sterling / Sterlingpics