Buckcherry Returns To Fremont Street Experience With Electrifying Downtown Rocks

On Saturday, Aug. 17, Fremont Street Experience (vegasexperience.com) transformed into the ultimate outdoor music venue to celebrate the return of Downtown Rocks with a free, full-length performance by American rock band, Buckcherry.

Throughout the night, revelers rocked out under the iconic Viva Vision canopy and sang along to the 90's rock bands most popular songs including "Lit Up," "For the Movies," "Sorry" and "Everything."

The Downtown Rocks concert series will continue to entertain fans throughout the year, and upcoming free shows include:

· Aug. 24 - Cheap Trick on 3rd Street Stage

· Aug. 30 - The Wallflowers on 3rd Street Stage

· Sept. 1 - I Love the 90's featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Coolio on 3rd Street Stage

· Sept. 28 - Smash Mouth on 3rd Street Stage

· Oct. 19 - Muddfest featuring Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric on 3rd Street Stage

Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is home to the original Las Vegas Strip and features an open-air promenade of world-class gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world's largest single video screen - 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen, which will be completed for the unveiling on Dec. 31, 2019, will illuminate downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence.

The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, the world's most unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, which launches riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform, representing the largest slot machine in the world, to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street's world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors.

For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.





