BravoCon Heading to Las Vegas With Andy Cohen, Housewives, VANDERPUMP RULES Cast & More in 2023

Bravo is upping the ante in Las Vegas for the third BravoCon, set for Nov. 3-5.

Apr. 11, 2023  

On the heels of a record-breaking return last fall, Bravo is upping the ante in Las Vegas for the third BravoCon, set for Nov. 3-5. The highly coveted affair brings Bravoholics and Bravolebrities together from around the world for a weekend of epic events, unfiltered moments, jaw-dropping revelations and lifelong connections.

Caesars Forum will serve as the epicenter for the ultra-exclusive weekend, promising more VIP experiences and behind-the-scenes access to the best of all things Bravo. "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" will also bring the Clubhouse to life under the neon lights where audiences can savor every drop of tea spilled in Sin City.

"BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan," said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal. "In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet."

ACCOMMODATIONS & MORE INFORMATION

Stay where all the action is during BravoCon weekend with exclusive perks and surprises only at Caesars Palace, Harrah's and The Linq. To book with our official hotel partners and receive the best available rates, discounted resort fees and more, visit https://book.passkey.com/go/SCBRV3 or call (888) 458-8471 and mention the group name "BravoCon 2023."

Ticket information and additional details forthcoming. Be the first to get BravoCon updates by going to BravoTV.com and following Bravo on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as well as get exclusive updates by becoming a Bravo Insider here.

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy Award-winning "Top Chef" and "Project Runway," fan-favorites "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," and the highly popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises.

Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Bravo is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU's broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock. New episodes of all Bravo shows are available to stream next-day on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Bravo Media



