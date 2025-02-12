Brad Paisley to Return to Las Vegas' Encore Theater This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global country icon Brad Paisley has announced his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with his beloved acoustic performance, “One Man Six Strings,” this Spring. Back by popular demand, Paisley will once again delight fans with intimate, back-to-back acoustic performances on Friday, May 9, 2025, and Saturday, May 10, 2025. Tickets for both performances go on sale to the public this Friday, February 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT here.

As one of country music’s most decorated solo artists, with three GRAMMY Awards, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, Paisley’s return to Las Vegas is not to be missed. Amassing nearly five billion streams over his 20-year career, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, many of which will be performed during this acoustic set, including fan favorites like “Mud on the Tires,” “Whiskey Lullaby,” “When I Get Where I’m Going,” and others.

ABOUT Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. For nearly 25 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams.

Photo Credit: Jim Shea

Comments