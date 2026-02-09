Boyz II Men Returning to Las Vegas for Third Year in a Row

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

R&B group Boyz II Men will return to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in 2026 for the third year in a row. The exclusive Las Vegas engagement will take place over four nights August 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased here.

Citi is the official card of Boyz II Men’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.

Fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. PT

About Boyz II Men

With 64 million albums sold, Boyz II Men are a four-time GRAMMY-winning R&B group whose career include hits songs, high-profile NFL performances, and a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Currently, the trio has an upcoming biopic and documentary, a feature for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, and the 2026 "New Edition Tour" featuring Toni Braxton. The group also recently recorded the new opening serenade and closing credits for the latest season of The Simpsons.