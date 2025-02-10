Boyz II Men Returning to Las Vegas for August Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boyz II Men, the best-selling R&B group of all time, are returning to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this August with a four-night, exclusive engagement. The shows will be held August 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased here, here or by calling 800.745.3000.

Citi is the official card of Boyz II Men’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit here.

Fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and SiriusXM customers, will have access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. PT

About Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past three decades. Music lovers can expect favorites such as “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day” and “Motownphilly.” The group’s four GRAMMY Awards are just the tip of the iceberg. Throughout its 30-year career, Boyz II Men has also won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Music Awards and a MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Boyz II Men’s accolades also include receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Casino Entertainment Award for the group’s acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which launched in 2013. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.

The reason is abundantly clear — for the past three decades, Boyz II Men has given fans a rich catalog of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. And for Boyz II Men, the hits just keep on coming. The group continues to craft new albums and bring its legendary act to stages across the world. In 2021, Boyz II Men starred in ABC’s “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes” and “CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends.” In November 2023, Boyz II Men starred in a national television spot by recreating the iconic Chili’s Baby Back Ribs jingle, which turned into a viral sensation for the next generation. The trio recently opened the 2024 NFL season by singing the national anthem for Monday Night Football and will sing the anthem once again at F1 in Las Vegas. Boyz II Men also collaborated with the Kelce brothers for a new Christmas song. In 2025, the group will be working on a biopic movie and documentary.

