Boyd Gaming Brings Celebrated Performers To The Orleans Showroom and Cannery's The Club In October

Boyd Gaming will bring highly acclaimed entertainment to The Orleans Hotel and Casino and Cannery Casino Hotel in October. Grammy award winning R&B and jazz artist Jeffrey Osborne and funk band The Commodores will perform at The Orleans Showroom. Award-winning band The Whispers with special guest Evelyn "Champagne" King and renowned grunge rock group Candlebox will perform at Cannery's The Club.

The Orleans Showroom at Orleans Hotel and Casino

Saturday, October 1

Growing up in a musical family, Jeffrey Osborne was inspired to begin his musical career in 1969 as the drummer of the funk band L.T.D., where his singing talents led him to become the group's lead vocalist. After more than a decade with the band, Osborne went on to pursue a solo career, producing Top 40 hits like "Don't You Get So Mad" and "Stay with Me Tonight." He's also recorded chart-topping duets, including "Love Power" with Dionne Warwick and the international hit "On the Wings of Love" with James Ingram.

Osborne's successful solo career has brought him five gold and platinum albums, including "Stay with Me Tonight" and "Only Human." The R&B and jazz artist has also recorded with notable performers, including Rick Braun, Chaka Khan, and the late George Duke.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

The Commodores

Friday, October 28

The Commodores, an American funk band, have remained a force in the music industry for five decades since their beginning at Tuskegee Institute in 1968. After being discovered by Berry Gordy and signing to Motown Records, they became the largest selling act in the 70's and 80's for the record label.

With hits including "Easy," "Three Times a Lady," "Brick House" and "Nightshift," the Commodores have received 10 Grammy nominations, a Grammy Award for "Nightshift," and sold over 75 million albums sold worldwide. They were inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1995.



Today the Commodores stand not only as talented and successful musicians but as artists determined to continue their success into the future.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $69.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

The Club at Cannery Casino Hotel

The Whispers with special guest Evelyn "Champagne" King

Saturday, October 8

The Whispers

Formed in 1964 in Los Angeles, Calif., The Whispers rose to fame with their heartfelt classics and celebrated R&B ballads. Throughout their career, the group has released a string of hit singles, including "Rock Steady," "And the Beat Goes On," "It's A Love Thing," "Lady," "Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong," "Innocent," "Tonight" and "One for the Money."

The Whispers have enjoyed major success with seven gold albums, two platinum albums, 12 Top 20 singles and 40 top-charting hits since 1970. In 2003, The Whispers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and won the Rhythm and Blues Foundation's Pioneer Award in 2008. The group was later inducted into The Soul Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

Evelyn "Champagne" King

Evelyn "Champagne" King was born into a musical family in The Bronx and her father, Eric King, performed often as a stand-in singer for various groups, occasionally at the legendary Apollo Theatre. Evelyn is one of the few disco stars who successfully weathered the decline of disco to have more hits through the 1980's, including "I'm in Love," "Love Come Down," "Get Loose" and "Betcha She Don't Love You."

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Candlebox

Saturday, October 29

Renowned grunge rock group Candlebox will bring their top hits and high-energy performance to The Club at Cannery Casino Hotel on Saturday, October 29.

Emerging from Seattle's 1990s grunge scene, Candlebox quickly found mainstream success with their deep, lyrically-driven melodies and big radio hooks. Power anthems like "Far Behind" and "You," from their debut, self-titled album exploded onto the charts propelling the album to reach quadruple-platinum status.

Later albums would showcase their versatility between emotionally charged, brooding ballads like "Cover Me" and groove-infused, rock 'n' roll tunes like "Change" and "Arrow." The 2016 release of "Disappearing In Airports" found Candlebox revealing a modern rock sound with songs like "Vexatious" and "Supernova."

Most recently, the band released their album "Wolves," bringing audiences more versatile, progressive hits like "Lost Angeline," "All Down Hill From Here," "Riptide," "Don't Count Me Out" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.