Blume Kitchen & Cocktails To Host Floyd Mayweather's Official Post-Exhibition After Party This Saturday

Blume Kitchen & Cocktails is playing host to former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather's official post-fight party for his exhibition bout with Logan Paul. Mayweather faced the YouTuber-turned-boxer at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida last Sunday, June 6.

The boxing champion plans to celebrate his homecoming inside Blume's chic ultra-lounge, complete with meet and greet photo opportunities and food and drink specials.

Sat., June 12 from 11 p.m. to closing. Blume Kitchen & Cocktails, 3145 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 120, Henderson, NV 89052. Reservations: Call or text (725) 208-2002 for table reservations. For more information, visit blumelasvegas.com.