Barry Manilow Postpones February Westgate Las Vegas Residency Following Cancer Treatment

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Barry Manilow has postponed his February residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas following treatment for stage-one lung cancer.

In a statement, Manilow said he is “doing great” and “recovering well” after surgery, but that his doctors advised postponing the February 12–21 engagement so he can focus on healing.

“I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic,” Manilow said. “With my doctor’s guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates … so I can stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that’s kicking off at the end of February.”

Tickets for the postponed Las Vegas performances will be fully refundable. Manilow is now scheduled to return to Westgate Las Vegas March 26–28.

The singer remains set to launch his upcoming arena tour on February 27 at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena, with tour dates scheduled through the end of April.

Manilow previously announced in December that he was undergoing treatment for a cancerous spot on his lung discovered after completing a run of Christmas concerts. After experiencing prolonged bronchitis and a relapse, he sought medical attention, leading to the diagnosis and subsequent surgery.

Last month, Manilow rescheduled January tour dates for March and April and also shared that new music is forthcoming.