Babyface Expands Las Vegas Residency with New 2026 Concerts

Due to overwhelming demand, 13-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer Babyface will return to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in 2026 with his Las Vegas engagement.

The 2026 performances are set for four holiday weekends throughout the year – Valentine’s Day (February 13 and 14), Mother’s Day (May 8 and 9), Labor Day (September 4 and 5), and Veteran’s Day (November 13 and 14). These newly-announced dates join the previously announced November 14 and 15, 2025 shows, bringing the total to ten new Las Vegas performances. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

During his multi-night Las Vegas engagement, which kicked off last summer, Babyface performs a curated selection of his award-winning hits (“Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You Again”) as well as songs he has written and produced for renowned artists, including Whitney Houston, Madonna, Boyz II Men, and many more.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Babyface at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

Artist fans will have access to a presale starting Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. PT, using the code BABYFACE. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

About Babyface

Babyface is a 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer. He is the only producer to win the “Producer of the Year” category four times, three times of which was in consecutive years (1995-1997), a record he holds to this day. Babyface is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast and P!nk.

Over the past five decades, he has released three consecutive multi-platinum albums: Tender Lover (1989), featuring the #1 “Tender Lover;” For the Cool in You (1993), which included “Never Keeping Secrets” and “When Can I See You;” and The Day (1996) featuring “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”

Babyface has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streamed. He has produced and written over 125 Top 10 Hits, 45 number 1 R&B hits, and 16 number 1 pop hits. In addition to winning a total of 13 GRAMMY Awards, he has been nominated 83 times. Throughout his career, Babyface has won the BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year trophy seven times, the BMI Icon Award and has received a total of 52 BMI Awards, as well as 4 American Music Awards, 5 Soul Train Awards and 5 NAACP Image awards.