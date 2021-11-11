BWW Feature: VEGAS CITY OPERA UNLEASHES LA BODEAD at Charleston Heights Art Center

Vegas City Opera unleashes the undead performing La BoDEAD, a retelling of Giacomo Puccini's beloved opera La Bohéme. As an Artist in Resident company with the city of Las Vegas, the show will be presented at Charleston Heights Art Center on Nov. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21.

The opera will be led by Maestro Dennis Doubin with a 17-piece orchestra and sung in a combination of English and Italian with supertitles. In addition, the opera will feature local and regional operatic talent, an orchestra of 17 members, and the first appearance of the recently launched Vegas City Children's Chorus.

Jon Janacek will portray Rodolfo, the poor writer, and poet who falls in love with Mimi, played by Athena Mertes. Based in Texas, Jon is a classically trained singer who trained at Baily University and switched from bass-baritone to tenor eight years ago.

"This version is a crazy, fun, and very modern take on this love story. We are combining elements of Walking Dead with a love story set in Paris in the 1800s," says Jon.

Athena, raised in Las Vegas, attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and has been involved with Vegas City Opera for 10 years in various productions. She also teaches middle school choir (350 students) at a performance school.

"I am always up for new angles on the classics," explains Athena. "It is crazy and fun, and we interpret these roles in new and exciting ways.

Guest artist Jawan Jenkins will be singing the role of Marcello and has been involved with opera since he was introduced to the genre in the 5th grade when he joined the Boys Choir of Harlem.

"I am really enjoying the twist on such a classic opera, and with an interpretation like this, the show is a great introduction for those who never experienced opera before," says Jenkins.

La Bohéme, the sweet, tragic romance, first premiered on Feb. 1, 1896, in Italy. The production embraces the story while showcasing how contemporary the story is in today's society.

Vegas City Opera is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving Southern Nevada as a hub of creativity, learning, and professional development for local artists. VCO presents contemporary opera for both opera lovers as well as introducing the genre to new audiences.

La BoDEAD will be performed by Vegas City Opera (Artist in Resident company with the city of Las Vegas) at the Charleston Heights Art Center, 800 Brush St., November 12, 13, 19, 20, at 7:30 p.m. and November 14 and 21, at 3:00 p.m. Tickets and information is available by clicking here.