BWW Feature: TIMELESS: A TRIBUTE TO BARBRA STREISAND AND CELINE DION Showcases Powerhouse Performances.

Two international stars' powerful vocals can be enjoyed together in one show when tribute artists Gabriella Versace and Elisa Furr perform together. Timeless, A Tribute to Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion will be presented at the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada on April 11.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Gabriella's mother loved musical theater, and the big Italian family enjoyed listening to music, including opera, during Sunday dinners. She took her first dance class at the age of 4 and wanted to become a dancer. When it was discovered Gabriella could sing too, she started training in classical opera at the age of 10 as well as piano lessons.

"I was focused on performing on stage, and that is all I wanted," she says. Performing around Philadelphia, Gabriella was dancing at the Jazz Dance Center when her teacher advised her that a producer from Seattle was coming and she should audition. Since she was 17, Gabriella begged her mother to take her to the audition, and the producer told her to contact him when she was 18.

She continued to pursue her dream to perform on stage, becoming a cheerleader for the Philadelphia 76ers. After she became an adult, the producer hired her to work at Lily Langtry's. Gabriella would also work in Atlantic City. Young and ambitious, she would perform 15 shows a week, and she loved it.

"I thought my life was perfect at the time," Gabriella laughs.

As for her tribute to Streisand, Gabriella was performing at Chianti Restaurant as part of a duet when Neil Diamond tribute artist and radio host Rob Garrett approached her about performing as Streisand. She told him that she didn't look anything like her. Rob was insisted that she come perform with him in the tribute show, American Trilogy, and gave her two weeks to study Streisand. Gabriella was up for the challenge, even though she was a little stunned at the request.

"Barbra Streisand was one of my idols growing up. I loved artists such as Judy Garland, Liza Minelli, Leona Horne, and Billie Holliday. I also love rocker chicks; I sang rock myself for 12 years. I wanted to stay true to her music and studied everything about her, including makeup, hair, mannerisms, and everything Barbra. But I was still worried since she is one of the most iconic singers of our time."

The day she walked into rehearsal with the big reveal as Streisand, the other cast members were stunned. Gabriella had honed her tribute act and, along with Rob, Elvis tribute artist Justin Shandor, and Frank Sinatra tribute artist Chris Jason, became part of the show.

"I am loving every second of it, and I owe so much to Rob [Garrett] and the other cast members. Everyone guided and supported me. I felt comfortable and have added her to my repertoire."

Elisa has performed on the Las Vegas Strip in Legends in Concert as Celine and has been touring for the past five years on cruise ships and tours to different cities. As a teenager, she was inspired by the band Journey's song "Don't Stop Believing," which was the moment Elisa told her mom that she wanted to become a singer like Steve Perry (then lead singer for Journey). In fact, her touring show is named Journey Through the Years and includes bother her tribute performance and as herself. The most amazing aspect is that, while Elisa is from the South with a soft accent and Celine is French-Canadian with her accent, the two voices sound the same.

She is a versatile musician who writes music, plays instruments on her keyboard, and can produce, mix and master her songs. Working with a producer and other musicians, Elisa is completing the last song on her worship album due to be released soon. The song is a duet with Arnel Pineda, the current lead singer of Journey, the band that inspired Elisa to sing professionally. She is also working on opening her own show in Las Vegas, with details soon to be disclosed.

"This will be a first for me. When I started my career, I sang in bars and then moved right into big production shows. I haven't done a lot of dinner shows, so this is very exciting for me," Elisa explains.

While she began her career as a singer, it wasn't until Elisa joined Legends in Concert that she started to perform as a tribute artist as Celine. Unlike other artists who have either passed or are much older, Elisa pays tribute to a vibrant artist that is still recording and performing. Audience members, especially Celine fans, are very appreciative of Elisa's performance. She was totally booked for 2020 until COVID-19 happened, everything was canceled, and Elisa came home to Vegas to plan her next steps. Along with performing, she is attending college to become an audio engineer and study business in the music industry and law in the entertainment field.

Elisa and Gabriella were guests on The Dennis Bono Show, but this will be the first time they are performing together.

"I am very excited to share the stage with Gabriella and perform in Vegas again," says Elisa. "I really appreciate the opportunity to work with her."

"The Italian American Club is gorgeous, and I am really honored and excited to be part of this show," adds Gabriella.

Gabriella Versace and Elisa Furr will perform together in Timeless, A Tribute to Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion, produced by Justin Shandor, at the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada, 2333 E Sahara Ave., on April 11. Tickets include a buffet dinner beginning at 6:30 with the complementary show. To purchase tickets and more info, visit iacvegas.com.