BWW Feature: ILUMINATE shines at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod

iLuminate continues to electrify at The STRAT Theater inside The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. Add dinner at The STRAT, from casual to fine dining, and experience an evening of food, fun, and delight.

As the lights fade to darkness, the audience is suddenly transported into another dimension, with characters whose lights have only been seen as they dance in Club iLuminate. Exhilarating moves blend together music, dance, illusion, and comedy with technology for an affirming experience for the whole family.

Dancer and software engineer Miral Kotb developed iLuminate as a culmination of her creative skills.

"With my background in dance and technology, I always wanted to combine my two loves," explains Miral.

She has programmed iLuminate's patented technology for entertainment acts, including GRAMMY award-winning superstars Chris Brown, The Black Eyed Peas, Christina Aguilera, and Death Cab For Cutie. Her technology has also been featured on Dancing with the Stars, X Factor, The American Music Awards, Mira Quien Baila, MTV's Video Music Awards, Nickelodeon's HALO Awards, and the BET Awards.

iLuminate was founded in 2009 and were finalists on Season 6 of America's Got Talent, returning to the show as guest artists several times. Miral created iLuminate to showcase dancers wearing customized LED light suits with wireless lighting programs that create extraordinary lighting effects that move with choreographed dance steps. This includes jazz, ballet, hip hop, contemporary, pop, break dancing, and rock. Several of the talented and eclectic cast performed on So You Think You Can Dance, as well as performed with artists including Chris Brown.

"The music is really great, and with the interpretation of dance and lights, the stage becomes electric, spilling into the audience."

Old school and big hits are intertwined, ranging from Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5 to Chris Brown and Dojo Cat with a mix of '80s songs like "Footloose."

The nonstop dance and music create a journey into a mind-blowing, multi-sensory live show. Part of the fun is Club iLuminate, as dancers explore themes in and out of different rooms. The lights change colors, flash, strobe, and turn off before exploding in a burst of light. It is a blast for everyone-audience members, DJ, and dancers.

"We are thrilled to feature our show at The Strat," she says. "It is a gorgeous casino with so much to do with some exhilarating rides."

The Strat offers dinner packages at its many restaurants, including PT's Wings & Sports, McCall's Heartland Grill, and Top of the World. Additional details on the dinner packages and availability can be found at tickets.thestrat.com.

"Our show brings smiles to our audience's faces; it is so magical, beautiful, and incredible," she says. "This is a joyous, fun show for everyone."

iLuminate follows a flexible schedule featuring 8 p.m. evening showtimes as well as 2 p.m. matinees. Free valet and self-parking are available at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. For a complete show schedule and to purchase tickets, visit tickets.thestrat.com.