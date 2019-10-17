BWW Feature: 24TH ANNUAL SERENADES OF LIFE: DOCTORS IN CONCERT at The Smith Center

Some doctors can sing, play an instrument, and perform on stage. The upcoming show with these talented performers and physicians will benefit Nathan Adelson Hospice, the oldest, largest, and only nonprofit hospice in Nevada. The hospice will celebrate over 40 years of caring for people in the community with its 24th Annual Serenades of Life: Doctors in Concert on Oct. 19.

This fabulous evening of entertainment is a showcase of the extraordinary musical talents of local physicians. A headliner band that has consistently received accolades for their outstanding level of musicianship and holds the record for the longest-running band in Las Vegas historya??The Lon Bronson Banda??will join the physician performers. This iconic, 14-piece horn-infused band is nationally known for its eclectic mix of classic rock, soul, and blues.

There will be a featured dance performance by The Perfect Prescription featuring Sharon Fraga, Alexia Crowley, Catarina Moya, Bree Smith, and Heather Childs. Henry Wang, M.D., Jeannie Khavkin, MD, and Yevgeniy Khavkin, MD. will share their musical talents. The band Alter'd Ego will also performing with band members Dr. David Miller, Phronsie Markin, Dr. Edwin Kingsley, Ken Woloson, Esq., Larry Tindall, and Brad Torchin with extended Serenades band members Dr. June Sigman and Ira Spector.

Established by Dr. Edwin Kingsley, a Nathan Adelson Hospice Board of Trustee member, the evening's festivities will also include the presentation of the Brad Garrett Humanitarian Award to Carole Fisher, a passionate hospice advocate, community leader, and role model.

"Each year, we look forward to this amazing event that supports such a critical program," said Karen Rubel, President and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice. "We are thankful to all the performers who participate and everyone that comes out to enjoy an evening of music and fun for a great cause. Our organization is also honored to present an award that is truly fitting to someone who has been an inspirational leader and has contributed so much to our legacy."

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Bonnie Schreck Memorial Complementary Therapies Program, established in memory of philanthropist Bonnie Schreck. This program uses proven interventions to reduce the pain, stress, and anxiety of critically ill patients.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, offering hospice care and palliative medicine, was founded in 1978 to provide comprehensive end-of-life care to over 400 patients and families every day. Recognized as a national model for superior care, the vision of Nathan Adelson Hospice is that no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain. For more information, visit www.nah.org.

Tickets can be purchased by calling The Smith Center Box office at 702-749-2000 or clicking here.





