BOB MARLEY HOPE ROAD Assembles Creative Team Ahead of Las Vegas Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The legacy of Bob Marley lives on in Bob Marley Hope Road, an immersive new entertainment experience premiering at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino this summer. As preview performances begin June 25, the Executive Producers have revealed the acclaimed creative team behind the production, a FiveCurrents creation.

Executive Producers Cedella Marley, Ziggy Marley, Larry Mestel, and Scott Givens lead the project, each bringing decades of experience across music, entertainment, and cultural storytelling. Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies, has long stewarded her father's legacy across global platforms. Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Ziggy Marley, a driving force behind the Bob Marley: One Love biopic, brings nearly 40 years of artistic and humanitarian work to the production. Larry Mestel, CEO of Primary Wave Music, oversees a vast catalog of iconic artists. FiveCurrents founder Scott Givens, known for producing ceremonies for 17 Olympic Games, lends large-scale creative vision and production expertise.

The Bob Marley Hope Road team also includes a quartet of acclaimed creative directors. Amy Tinkham, writer and co-director of the show, brings 25 years of experience designing and directing live entertainment, including Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild residency and James Taylor’s recent tours. Jared Sweet, co-director, is an award-winning immersive director known for emotionally resonant storytelling across stage, screen, and commercial installations. Chloé Douglas, director of The Experience, is a multidisciplinary designer whose visual work has appeared in Wired, Elle, and for brands like Nintendo and Sports Illustrated. Louanne MADORMA, creative producer and casting director, has led casting and production for the Super Bowl, Formula 1 opening ceremonies, and tours for Madonna, Aerosmith, and more.

Bob Marley Hope Road promises a transformative and theatrical tribute to one of the most influential musicians of all time, combining music, message, and movement in a new genre of immersive storytelling.

For tickets and more information, visit Hope Road.

Comments