BLUE MAN GROUP Las Vegas Celebrates 22 Years

International entertainment phenomenon Blue Man Group Las Vegas, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. Since its debut in 2000, Blue Man Group Las Vegas has entertained millions of fans from across the globe with their nonstop surprises, over-the-top instrumentals and outrageous disturbances. The unique high-energy production continues to be an entertainment staple on the Las Vegas Strip in its custom state-of-the-art theatre at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Fun Things To Know About Blue Man Group Las Vegas:

Each performance takes 14 crew members to run wardrobe, props, audio, music instrument technicians, video, sound, electric, carpentry and stage management.

Each week across 14 shows, Blue Man Group Las Vegas:

Creates art with 70 gallons of specially mixed paint in three vibrant colors

Chomps on 15 pounds of Cap'n Crunch cereal

Throws and catches 500 marshmallows

Shares 56 Twinkies with audience members

Applies 84 layers of a propriety blue makeup

Showers 54,432 feet of recycled streamers over the audience

Blue Man Group transports its audience into an immersive and colorful dimension seven days a week at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. inside Luxor Hotel and Casino.

