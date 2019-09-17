Atomic Saloon Show Blows Spiegelworld Box Office Records Away

On the eve of the official opening night of ATOMIC SALOON SHOW's open-ended Las Vegas engagement on Wednesday, Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire, Ross Mollison received fresh information today that the show has blown away all previous box office records for the company and is set to open with commitments from customers in the millions.

On the back of several five-star reviews from the show's preview season in the UK, audiences have been filling the Atomic Saloon at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort in droves during the past week of preview performances.

"When we opened ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace in 2011, we had sold just two tickets in advance to our company's matriarch and financial backer, Valerie Julian Mollison...my mum," shared Mollison. "More recently, in 2018, we were super excited to sell out the first month of shows prior to opening OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. But with ATOMIC SALOON SHOW, the combination of a booming Vegas economy and having the right show in the right venue at the right resort, we have seen customer commitments which signal the show is going to be a fixture on the Vegas entertainment landscape for decades to come."

With a venue capacity of just over 230 seats, ATOMIC SALOON SHOW is presented in Spiegelworld's most intimate venue, which is sure to put pressure on ticket supply as word of mouth continues to spread. The unique feature of the saloon is the wide choice of comfortable private booths where couples or small groups of friends can enjoy delicious cocktail and menu options including small bites while watching the show. There are also four private dining rooms, making the Atomic Saloon the perfect event space for the greatest-ever Vegas celebration - take it from UK-based couple Sam and Kate whose wedding was officiated by Reverend Peabody at the start of the first-ever Las Vegas performance last week. The couple and their friends has such a good time, they stayed to party the night away with proprietress Boozy Skunkton and her saloon staff before heading to the airport for their flight back to the UK.

"We have already had all the group bookers through during this early preview period and are conducting tours daily for convention organizers and meeting planners," added Mollison. "One prominent group booker commented, 'Now that Spiegelworld has the three best shows in Vegas, I'm going to need a dedicated box office hotline!'"

Tickets for ATOMIC SALOON SHOW are now on sale for shows through February 2020.

Spiegelworld's ATOMIC SALOON SHOW performs six nights a week at the Atomic Saloon inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You