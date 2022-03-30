Alyssa Edwards Will Bring LIFE, LOVE, AND LASHES Tour To House Of Blues Las Vegas

RuPaul's Drag Race sensation Alyssa Edwards will embark on a cross-country US tour, including a stop at House of Blues Las Vegas Monday, June 13, 2022. Entitled the Life, Love and Lashes Tour, this one-diva show is a non-stop adrenaline spectacle - pulling back the velvet curtain to reveal Alyssa's most intimate secrets.

Following her sold-out, critically acclaimed stint at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's historic West End last year, Alyssa promises "longer lashes, bigger wigs and louder tongue pops" in this expanded, reimagined extravaganza.

"This is a side of her that you have never seen before," said show producer Murray Hodgson. "We wanted to take the audience on a legendary theatrical journey - touching every arc of the rainbow that is the life of Alyssa. What she delivers on that stage is pure magic, and her fans will be left both shocked and inspired."

Slated as a "love letter from Alyssa," the show chronicles her yellow brick road to fame, laced with intimate anecdotes of a young boy with big dreams to the adventures of a budding superstar, and every glitter-filled moment in-between spanning across her 25-year career.

The 90-min show is a comedic and campy recital - packed with audacious reveals, gag-worthy costume changes and powerhouse performances by the "Dancing Queen" and her troupe of bodacious backup dancers.

WHEN:Monday, June 13, 2022Doors: 7 p.m.Ages: All ages

TICKETS:Tickets for Alyssa Edwards start at $53 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Follow House of Blues Las Vegas on Twitter for presale information @HOBLasVegas. Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com /LasVegas, MandalayBay.com Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

WHERE:House of Blues Las VegasMandalay Bay Resort & Casino3950 Las Vegas Blvd. SouthLas Vegas, NV 89119