Absinthe Celebrates Eight Years At Caesars Palace With The World Debut Of THE ABSINTHE ELECTRIC OAK

In the only way he knows how, The Gazillionaire and the raucous cast of his hit Las Vegas production celebrated eight years of ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace with an unforgettable party in the show's immersive courtyard, which was brought to life by the illumination of the ABSINTHE Electric Oak.

Following a special 9 p.m. performance of ABSINTHE, invited guests were ushered out of the wondrous spiegeltent at the foot of Caesars Palace by a five-piece brass band and gathered under the boughs of the ABSINTHE Electric Oak. Serving as the 35' tall arborous art installation's first-ever Tree-J, The Gazillionaire took to a nearby perch to provide the evening's soundtrack and man the controls for the tree's 120,000 LED leaves of ever-changing color following remarks by Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire, Ross Mollison.

"We're so excited to be here celebrating this great achievement of eight years of ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace," shared Mollison before the crowd of invited guests. "From everyone at Caesars Palace to our incredible cast and crew - the 250 people who make up what happens onstage for two shows every night of the year - you've made this possible."

Late into the night, invited guests reveled with the electrifying energy of the courtyard's new centerpiece, taking advantage of The Gazillionaire's plentiful offerings of specialty cocktails from an open bar sponsored by SKYY Vodka and Aperol, never-ending food stations featuring paella, mini-tacos, and artisan flatbreads, a four-tiered cake, ice luge shots, and more. A secret speakeasy space also delighted guests with additional food offerings, chair massages, Spiegelworld documentary showings, and other surprises.

"From all of us at Caesars Palace, I'd like to congratulate ABSINTHE on eight incredible years," shared President of Caesars Palace, Gary Selesner to The Gazillionaire and Mollison in a brief moment before the start of the show. "Having thrilled more than one million guests over the course of 4,300+ performances, ABSINTHE has become an entertainment centerpiece for Caesars Palace, and we look forward to entertaining many millions more with you."

ABSINTHE continues to perform two shows a night every night of the year at Caesars Palace. Tickets starting at $99 are available at Spiegelworld.com/ABSINTHE.

Proclaimed "The #1 Greatest Show in Las Vegas History" by Las Vegas Weekly, and named "Best Show" by Vegas SEVEN, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and more, ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace is an adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts in a theatre-in-the-round presentation. Audiences are treated to a night of imagination and excess, as the cast of eccentrics perform amazing feats of strength, balance, danger and unfathomable flexibility within mere feet of the audience surrounding the intimate stage. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com and connect with The Gazillionaire and his show on social media - @AbsintheVegas on Facebook, and @GazillionaireLV on Instagram and Twitter.





