APRIL IN VEGAS Chat Show Launches May 14 From The English Hotel

Actress, comedienne and television personality April Brucker will host "April in Vegas," a weekly chat-show that launches Saturday, May 14, on YouTube/AprilBruckerComedy.

Produced on location at The English Hotel in the Las Vegas Arts District, Brucker and her co-host hotelier Steve Dennis will interview an eclectic array of entertainment industry guests.

"Steve and I will be chatting with performing artists, show producers and other showbiz notables that are the cultured renegades that are leading The City of Entertainment into the Soaring Twenty-Twenties," said Brucker.

Brucker has appeared on TV shows, including ABC's "Videos After Dark with Bob Saget," NBCUniversal's "Judge Jerry starring Jerry Springer" and MTV's "What's My Secret." She recently completed a nine-month guest star residency in the classis Vegas showgirl review "BurlesQ," plus hosted the red carpet on GRAMMY Weekend Las Vegas at "The Soirée" music industry gala.

A former stand-up comedian and TV weatherman, Steve Dennis is the general manager of The English Hotel, whose 25-year hospitality career has spanned hotels from Alaska to Chicago to Hawaii to Las Vegas. The English Hotel is a newly opened Marriott Tribute Portfolio boutique hotel helmed by James Beard award-winning celebrity chef Todd English.

"Our special guests on the premiere episode are Elyse Elaine, the star and producer of burlesque revue "Womanoply," and Miral Kotb, the producer of dance and technology spectacular "iLuminate," said Brucker.

"Womanoply" opened in San Francisco in 2012 and is the longest running burlesque review in the Bay Area. The Las Vegas production premiered earlier this year with rooftop performances at Taverna Costera, a coastal Mediterranean fusion restaurant in the Arts District.

"iLuminate" is an immersive mix of dance, music, light & laughter that "America's Got Talent" called "the best new act in America." The dance-technology fusion spectacular performs six nights a week at The Strat.

"We're looking forward to providing artists with a new platform in Las Vegas to share their creative visions," added Brucker.