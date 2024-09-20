ALL SOULS NIGHT Debuts October 2 At Open-Door Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, All Souls Night, starting October 2, 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

October is, of course, the month of Halloween, and All Souls Night is certainly appropriate for the season.

On a dark and stormy night, a distraught young woman seeks the aid of a doctor to release her from the thrall of a deadly entity changing her into....something else. But her immortal Master has yet another, more powerful, unholy being under his control. What can the doctor do?

Bernadette Armstrong directs Allan Wasserman, Elaine Mello, and Daaman Krall.

Simon Bowler Khan is the playwright. He's written a number of historical dramas including a pair of plays about Christopher Marlowe, The Inquisitor, Judgment of the Eye, The Enemy of the State, and The Briefing. He is also a producer, actor, and director (including a production of Hamlet for Amazon.) He is a graduate of University of Westminster.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org.

