5th Sunday Cabaret To Present TEN-PAN-ALLEY at Community Lutheran Church LV

5th Sunday Cabaret celebrates 10 years at Community Lutheran Church and will present “Ten” Pan Alley, a concert featuring a decade of Great Performances by 10 amazing Las Vegas performers on Sunday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or live stream on sale at cur8.com/projects/5thSunday.

Performers will include Broadway sensation Brent Barrett, R&B vocalist Paul Bradley, singer Bruce Ewing (Forever Plaid, Phantom - the Las Vegas Spectacular), singer-songwriter Cheri Evans, renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry, David Kanscar (Forever Plaid), Broadway veteran Rebecca Spencer, Broadway vocalist Julie Waldman-Stiel, composer-music director Keith Thompson (The Composers Showcase, Jersey Boys) and singing sensation Kelly Vohnn.

The concert set in the 600-seat sanctuary will feature music from the golden age of Tin Pan Alley that commemorates the birthplace of American popular music and the modern music industry formed on West 28th Street in New York City in the late 19th century and early 20th century. The audience will enjoy the powerful music and storytelling of the songwriters, music publishers, performers and songs from that era.

Songs the audience can expect will include “Stormy Weather,” “Happy Days Are Here Again,” “Georgia On My Mind,” “The Maple Leaf Rag,” “Blue Skies” and a really fun rendition of "Hard Hearted Hannah,” plus many others.

Community Lutheran Church's Fifth Sunday Cabaret Series celebrates its 10 year anniversary since being established in February 2015 by the church's music team leaders Bruce Ewing and Philip Fortenberry. In addition, CLC presents a monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series founded in 2023. Both initiatives help fund and support CLC's music ministry program. The series produces concerts, special events, and allows the church to hire orchestras and guest vocalists to enhance their outreach to the local community and beyond through live music and online streaming of the ministry. For more information visit communitylv.org.

