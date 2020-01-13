2020 Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Van Kick-Off New Collaboration

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Van launch a new, S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) collaboration this month, utilizing music to heighten science-based educational programming at the Museum. Beginning with "Sights & Sounds of Nevada: Celebrating Biodiversity" on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 20, the collaboration will offer families fun experiences throughout the year.

"Sights & Sounds of Nevada" features hands-on, educational activities that showcase the habitats, adaptions, and trackways of Nevada's animals while celebrating the state's plants with specimens, and more! Researchers from the Museum's Richard Ditton Learning Lab invite visitors to stop by the on-site lab to learn about Nevada's artifacts and fossils, including a hands-on specimen table.



From 11:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. the Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Van will offer museum visitors the chance to explore the sounds of Nevada by simulating the many aspects of the state's biome through music. New "Sounds of Nevada" experiences begin every half hour.



"Sights & Sounds of Nevada" is included with Museum Admission or Membership. Visit *www.lvnhm.org/Visit/* for more information.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum opened in 1991 and is a private, non-profit institution dedicated to educating children, adults, and families in the natural sciences, both past and present. Through its interactive exhibits, educational programs, and the preservation of its collections, the Museum strives to instill an understanding and appreciation of the world's wildlife, ecosystems, and cultures.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is also a state and federal collections repository for paleontological and archaeological materials collected on both public lands and from the private sector. The Museum's repository is home to hundreds of thousands of artifacts and fossils from southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Van supports the organization's mission to build community through music, enrich lives through culture and ignite passion through education by taking educational and experiential programs to children and adults in neighborhoods and communities across Clark County. Music Van engages the diverse community within Las Vegas through free interactive presentations customized to the needs of the group, making the power of music accessible to all. Music Van delivers meaningful enrichment experiences to schools, senior communities, broader community-based events or other learning institutions.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic's community, education and artistic programs are made possible by the generous donations and support of individuals and corporations. To donate or learn more, visit https://www.lvphil.org/education/music-van/ or call 702-258-5438.





