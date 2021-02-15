Union Station's Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium Invites Kansas City To Experience Mars Perseverance Landing

History will be made this Thursday when NASA's Mars Perseverance touches down on the Red Planet, February 18, and Union Station is participating with a one-day-only Mars Tour Special at the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium plus a free viewing event at the giant 5-story Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre!

In the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, educators will lead guests on a Mars-dedicated seasonal star tour. Taking a deep dive into the mysteries of Mars. Explore the incredible geography of the Martian surface. Learn about our history exploring this frozen world. And uncover the hidden secrets that Perseverance will be exploring. Timed tickets are available at 11AM, 12PM, and 1PM. Tickets begin at $4 for Union Station Members. Limited tickets are available as we maintain reduced capacity to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for all guests.

In the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre, experience this historic landing in spectacular style on the biggest screen in the region! The Extreme Screen will open at 9:30am to watch NASA's Mission Control livestreams. Perseverance's touch-down procedures will start at 1:15pm and the landing is projected for 2:55pm. Free educator-led demos and activities will occur in the Extreme Screen lobby. No ticket required, and guests may arrive at any time. Extreme Screen does have a limited capacity to ensure proper distancing, and admission is subject to capacity limits.