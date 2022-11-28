Tommy James & The Shondells Come to Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in April 2023
The performance is on April 1, 2023.
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the chart-topping Tommy James & The Shondells for a one-night engagement on April 1, 2023, in Muriel Kauffman Theatre. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 5 and can be purchased at tickets.kauffmancenter.org. Tommy James & The Shondells have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and achieved several musical milestones, including 23 gold records, nine platinum albums and 31 Billboard Hot 100 Chart hits.
"Crystal Blue Persuasion," "Crimson & Clover," "Mony Mony," "I Think We're Alone Now," "Draggin' the Line," "Hanky Panky," "Sweet Cherry Wine," "Three Times in Love" and "Mirage" are just a few of Tommy James' many hits.
Many artists around the world have covered, and continue to cover, his songs including Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Kelly Clarkson, R.E.M., Dolly Parton, Carlos Santana, Cher, Tom Jones and the Boston Pops Orchestra.
Tommy's music can be heard in 55 films and 39 TV shows and numerous commercials to date. His critically acclaimed autobiography Me, the Mob, and the Music is on Rolling Stone's top 25 best music memoirs list and is now in production for a major motion picture. Tommy also has his own show on Sirius XM Radio - Gettin' Together with Tommy James every Sunday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 60s on 6 channel.
The prestigious New Jersey Hall of Fame inducted Tommy, and his life-size hologram can be viewed at the NJHOF Exhibit at Newark Airport in New Jersey. He was also given the Pittsburgh Legend Award and was voted the Jukebox Artist of the Year award by the Amusement and Music Owners Association of New York.
Now entering his 63rd year in the music business, he released the album Alive! in 2019 and he continues to tour around the country.
