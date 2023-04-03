Tickets On Sale Now to Starlight's 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series Featuring TOOTSIE, 1776 & More

Starlight Theatre has announced that tickets to all shows in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series are now on sale. Season tickets are still available. All tickets can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

"Enjoying a show at Starlight has been a summer tradition for more than 70 years," Lindsey Rood-Clifford, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "With a mix of classic musical productions, straight-from-Broadway hits, and a couple of brand-new, Kansas City premieres, there's something for everyone in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series. It will be a fantastic season under the stars."

Step into the room during the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Celebrate the spirit of the 1960s with the iconic tunes of Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles and encounter the grit of the 1990s through the music of Alanis Morissette with Jagged Little Pill. Put on your pink and revel in a light-hearted look at 21st-century female empowerment with Legally Blonde The Musical. From biblical times with Jesus Christ Superstar, to the over-the-top era of the 1980s and Tootsie, to the international shock of 9/11 through Come From Away, these stories will take you on a journey through history.

In chronological order, the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight is as follows:

Tootsie

May 19-21, 2023

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Tootsie features a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

Jesus Christ Superstar

June 20-25, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Legally Blonde

July 7-13, 2023

Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles

July 21-23, 2023

Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles performs songs from the classic Beatles' albums Abbey Road & the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to all your favorite hits. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing The Beatles. Experience the world's most iconic band and get back to where you once belonged with Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles.

1776

July 25-30, 2023

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress) with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. You may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again.

Jagged Little Pill

August 1-6, 2023

Joy, strength, love, courage, catharsis, LIFE: everything we want in a Broadway show can be found in this Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning new musical, based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and GRAMMY-winning score, this electrifying production about an perfectly imperfect American family.

Come From Away

August 29-Setember 3, 2023

Broadway's Come From Away is a Best Musical winner across North America! This New York Times Critic's Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley.

How to Purchase Tickets:

All tickets are available online at Click Here, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit Click Here.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that Click Here is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

