Tickets Go On Sale This Week For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Kansas City

PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that tickets for the national tour of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the 23–24 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season and will take the stage at Music Hall for 8 performances December 5–10, 2023.

Tickets to TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL are available at BroadwayInKC.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The North American touring cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Ari Groover (TINA Broadway, Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya hear Me, Little Shop of Horrors) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Roderick Lawrence as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Wydetta Carter as Gran Georgeanna and Sarah Bockel as Rhonda.

The ensemble includes Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Ben Bogen, Karen Burthwright, Aliyah Caldwell, Brianna Cameron, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Takia Hopson, Crystal Joy, Symphony King, Parris Monet Lewis, Natalia Nappo, Nia Nelson-Williams, Wildlin Pierrevil, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Eric Siegle, Jeff Sullivan, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Gerard M. Williams, and Rowan Viker.

“The North American tour of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is one of eight productions that have opened around the world since the show began in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina’s extraordinary legacy,” the producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander said. “We can’t wait for America to see the two megawatt superstars—Naomi Rodgers and Ari Groover — who share the role of Tina, Roderick Lawrence in the role of Ike, and the incredibly talented company who are on the road in this tour!"

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, Music Supervision, Arrangements & Incidental Music by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.



An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade