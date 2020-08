Originally, the Folly Theater Jazz Series tickets were to go on sale today. However, after conversations as a team, they decided that they need a little more time to appropriately design their seating to continue to provide a safe space for their patrons.

The new on-sale date for Folly Jazz Individual Tickets will be Monday, August 17th at 10 AM!

For more information CLICK HERE.

Shows View More Kansas City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You