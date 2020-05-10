The Barn Players Cancel 2020 Kid's Summer Program

The board of The Barn Players has made the difficult decision to cancel its Barn Kid's Summer Program for 2020.

"The health and safety of our families, staff and performers must be our top priority and given the concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and the recommendations at the federal, state and local level concerning social distancing and attendance at events, this decision is necessary to honor that priority," the company said in a statement.

They will send out further information about other upcoming events via their website and Facebook page.



