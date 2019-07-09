Symphony Announces Classics Uncorked Concerts, Free Events, and More

Across the board, from masterpieces to movies, it's going to be a big, fun 2019/20 season for the Kansas City Symphony.

Single tickets for nearly all 2019/20 concerts go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, July 29 (some on-sale dates are staggered). To buy, visit kcsymphony.org or call the box office at (816) 471-0400. Concerts are held in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts unless otherwise noted.

Full details at kcsymphony.org. Select highlights from the 2019/20 season:

Classical Series

Cheers to 15 Years with Michael Stern: Finlandia and Schumann's Piano Concerto

Beethoven's Fifth

Beethoven's Mass in C

Season Finale: Beethoven's Ninth



Pops Series

The Temptations with the Kansas City Symphony

Chicago - the Musical in Concert

The Music of ABBA

Frank and Ella, Together Again



Family Series

Symphony in Space

Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra

Classical Kids: Beethoven Lives Upstairs

Holiday Concerts

Handel's Messiah

Christmas Festival



Special Concerts

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Silent Film + Live Organ: The Phantom of the Opera

A Tribute to Tom Petty

Mary Poppins in Concert Live to Film

Film + Live Orchestra: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert

Valentine's Weekend with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Michael Bolton with the Kansas City Symphony: The Symphony Sessions

Film + Live Orchestra: The Red Violin in Concert featuring Joshua Bell

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert

2019/20 Classical Series Anniversaries

The Classical Series honors three milestones - the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, the centennial of legendary violinist Isaac Stern, and Music Director Michael Stern's 15th season. The orchestra has queued up some of Beethoven's best, including his powerful Fifth Symphony, his Mass in C in a performance featuring the 160-member Symphony Chorus, and four performances of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony for a glorious season finale.

Isaac Stern, the famous violinist, music advocate and father to the Symphony's own Michael Stern, would have turned 100 in 2020. To celebrate his legacy, the Symphony has invited guest artists with a special connection to him to perform on the Classical Series. Several of these guests also will perform at free chamber music concerts alongside Kansas City Symphony musicians. Additionally, the Symphony will present free showings of three films linked to Isaac Stern with chats held afterward by Michael Stern and guests. More details at kcsymphony.org. Sponsored by the Hall Family Foundation as well as Carol and John Kornitzer.

2019/20 Classics Uncorked Concerts

Two Classics Uncorked concerts, led by David T. Beals III Associate Conductor Jason Seber, are scheduled for the coming season. Most tickets for the casual, one-hour concerts are $25 and include a free glass of wine or champagne afterward in Kauffman Center's Brandmeyer Great Hall.

Classics Uncorked: In the Spotlight | Tues., Jan. 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Kansas City Symphony Principal Flute Michael Gordon takes center stage, playing exciting South American rhythms by Venezuelan composer Raimundo Penda. Principal Clarinet Raymond Santos jumps into Copland's jazzy Concerto for Clarinet - the piece premiered by Benny Goodman. In Copland's Quiet City, Principal Trumpet Julian Kaplan and English Horn Tim Daniels explore this emotional work inspired by the Irwin Shaw play.

Classics Uncorked: One-Hit Wonders | Wed., March 25, 2020 at 7 p.m.

From the "Clown Song" (Entrance of the Gladiators) to The Sorcerer's Apprentice made famous in Disney's "Fantasia," it's an evening of one-hit orchestral wonders. The frenetic Sabre Dance is a throwback to spinning plates on the "Ed Sullivan Show" and Mascagni's Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana (featured in the movie "Raging Bull") will tug at your heartstrings.

FREE Happy Hour Chamber Music Series

Seven free chamber music concerts programmed by Symphony musicians return for the 2019/20 season. Dates to reserve tickets vary. Visit kcsymphony.org or call (816) 471-0400 for details. Sponsored by Lead Bank.

Bassooner or Later, It's Elvis | Tues., Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

Music and the Holocaust | Wed., Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

Chamber Music with Emanuel Ax | Thurs., Jan. 30, 2020 at 6 p.m.*

Fabulously French | Tues., February 18, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Chamber Music with Midori | Wed., April 1, 2020 at 6 p.m.*

Chamber Music with Vadim Gluzman | Mon., April 20, 2020 at 6 p.m.*

The Bold and the Beethoven | Tues., May 5, 2020 at 6 p.m.

*Ticketholders to the Classical Series concert weekends with pianist Emanuel Ax (Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2020), violinist Midori (April 3-5, 2020) or violinist Vadim Gluzman (April 17-19, 2020) are eligible to reserve free tickets prior to the public by calling (816) 471-0400.

Sounds Relaxing

These soothing programs feature guided meditation by certified Relax and Renew trainer Anita Bailey along with soft, gentle chamber music. Tickets are $15, inclusive of all fees.

Sounds Relaxing: Restorative | Tues., Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Sounds Relaxing: Revitalize | Tues., April 29, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Information for additional 2019/20 concerts, including Sensory Friendly concert, TubaChristmas and Petite Performances can be found at kcsymphony.org.

Season ticket holders may exchange and purchase individual tickets ahead of the public during the Symphony's subscriber courtesy week, July 22-26, at a discount of $5 per adult ticket (exclusions may apply). Single tickets go on sale Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at kcsymphony.org or through the Symphony Box Office at (816) 471-0400. View the 2019/20 season guide.





