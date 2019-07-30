Starlight Indoors Announces 2019-20 Season

Fall is right around the corner and, as the weather cools off, the stage heats up with the fifth season of Starlight Indoors! It's bound to be another hilariously entertaining year with a lineup of fantastic off-Broadway productions in Starlight's climate controlled, indoor theatre. Tickets are on sale now to all of the hilarious hit shows in the 2019-20 Missouri Lottery Indoors Series at Starlight:

Join the comedy revolution with Spamilton: An American Parody, kicking off the fun November 5- 17. This hilarious hit parody has as much wit and charm as its inspiration-and you don't have to have seen the Broadway blockbuster to enjoy this musical comedy version. Don't miss this "convulsively funny" (NY Times) parody from the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway. The Hollywood Reporter says, "Spamilton is so infectiously fun that it could easily run as long as its inspiration."

Next, she's baaaack! Dixie's Tupperware Party returns to Kansas City January 10-19, 2020, and features Dixie Longate-the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party out of the living room and into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter from her outrageously funny tales, homespun wisdom, audience participation and uses for Tupperware that you never thought possible.

Then, it's Singing! Dancing! Paper! and more-February 4-9, 2020, with The Office! A Musical Parody. It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Your favorite moments from all nine seasons are mashed up into one "typical" day with Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and others at The Office! and features songs such as "That's What She Said," "Marry Me Beesly," and "We Have Fun Here."

Finally, get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down with That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Parody, March 6-8, 2020. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life, devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami with these uncanny puppet likenesses.

"Starlight Indoors has grown every season-making the Starlight venue a year-round entertainment destination," Caroline Gibel, Starlight's director of indoor programming, said. "Now in its fifth year, the 2019-20 Starlight Indoors series includes big-name parodies and hit comedy shows in a unique space that our audiences are sure to love."

Starlight Indoors takes place inside the Cohen Community Stage House-on the stage patrons see Broadway and concerts performed on each summer. In the cooler months, a large mega-door encloses the space, making it completely climate controlled. The Applause Club at Starlight opens one hour before each performance and offers food and drink items for purchase pre-show. Parking and coat check are free at all Indoors Series shows.

The 2019-20 Starlight Indoors Series is presented by Missouri Lottery. Tickets are on sale now for all shows and can be purchased online at kcstarlight.com, by calling 816-363-STAR (7827) or visiting the box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132. Season tickets are still available and include tickets to Spamilton, Dixie's Tupperware Party and The Office! A Musical Parody. This year, Starlight Indoors season ticket holders may also take advantage of a new swap option. If a patron has a scheduling conflict or just wants to customize their season ticket package, they may swap out of one season show and in to That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Parody. All season ticket benefits are listed at kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2019-20 Starlight Indoors Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

Please note that Starlight Indoors is intended for adult audiences. Please check advisories at kcstarlight.com for more specific information about show content.

For more information, please visit www.kcstarlight.com





