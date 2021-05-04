Starlight Encourages Nonprofit Organizations To Apply For Free Community Tickets Program

Starlight strives to provide accessible arts experiences to as many Kansas Citians as possible, and the theatre's Community Engagement department is excited to announce that applications are now open for its 2021 Community Tickets program.

The theatre has consistently given away thousands of tickets per year since its inception more than 70 years ago, and has served organizations diverse in size and services, ranging anywhere from focused behavioral health service to community centers.

"As an important component of how Starlight delivers on its mission to provide accessible live entertainment for all audiences, the Community Tickets program has a long history of offering free access to thousands of community members every season," said Alex Jones, Starlight's Vice President of Community Engagement. "The nonprofit organizations that utilize community tickets are doing incredible work in the Kansas City region, and it is a privilege to partner with them so that their clients have the ability to experience the thrill of live theatre."

Since opening its doors in 1950, Starlight's Community Tickets program has involved more than 450 organizations and their clients to give the opportunity of enjoying live theatre with free tickets to Broadway musicals. Each night of the summer Broadway series, Starlight donates 364 free tickets to local nonprofits. Starlight's Community Tickets program was developed to provide organizations serving individuals who otherwise may not be afforded the opportunity to experience professional theatre and serves numerous community partners, including those that dedicate resources and services to underprivileged and at-risk youth, individuals who are medically dependent or disabled, and low-income senior citizens.

Applicants for the Community Tickets program have the opportunity to apply for four shows in Starlight's 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series. The summer kicks off with Godspell (June 22-27), which will be performed in a concert-style production without intermission. The Illusionists will follow (July 20-25) and has always utilized a small cast but with big, impressive acts that patrons will have to see to believe. The final two Broadway productions of the summer, On Your Feet! (September 7-12) and Escape to Margaritaville (September 21-26), will be what audiences traditionally experience on the Starlight stage-large casts and set pieces.

Community Tickets program applicants must apply by Friday, May 28, 2021, to be considered. Tickets are limited and early application is advised. Visit kcstarlight.com/communitytickets for more information and to apply.

Starlight asks that patrons be considerate of the safety of their fellow guests at all times so that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe experience at the theatre, and continues to closely monitor federal, state and local guidelines. Policies and procedures will continue to evolve dependent on COVID-19 status at the time of each event. Stay up-to-date on all of the precautions Starlight is taking on Starlight's Staying Safe webpage.