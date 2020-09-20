Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SRO Presents LA SERVA PADRONA at Gillioz Center

Performances take place on September 25 and 26, 200.

Sep. 20, 2020  

SRO presents two performances of LA SERVA PADRONA at Gillioz Center for Arts and Entertainment. Performances take place on September 25 and 26, 200.

Watch Serpina turn the tables on the cantankerous Uberto in this beloved comic opera by Giovanni Pergolesi! Starring Genevieve Kimbrough Fulks and Chris Thompson and directed by Ann Marie Wilcox-Daehn.

Health and safety policies:

- Masks are required
- Concessions will not be available for this performance
- Hand sanitizer will be widely available + enhanced cleaning protocols in place
- Staff and volunteers will insure that lobby and restroom areas remain uncongested
- The audience will be dismissed by rows following the performances to avoid exit congestion



