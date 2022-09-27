Photos: First Look at A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre's production of A Grand Night For Singing runs through Oct. 2. This stylish review features more than 30 songs from 11 of their musical masterpieces, including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella, and more.

Check out photos below!

A Grand Night for Singing features five talented, versatile performers: Andrea Dotto, Devon Perry, Katy Tang, Boe Wank, and Donté Wilder.

The production team includes Scenic Designer Ryan Zirngibl, Lighting Designer Kaitlyn Breen, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Iván Dario Cano. Casting by THE CASTING COLLABORATIVE, Richard Glover & Jason Styres.

Single tickets for A Grand Night for Singing are $42 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are September 23-October 2. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union for Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.