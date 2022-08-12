Photos: First Look At CABARET At Music Theater Heritage

Music Theater Heritage has released photos of its new production of CABARET today. The production is directed by MTH Artistic Director Tim Scott and features Christopher Barksdale as the iconic Emcee and Julie Pope as Sally Bowles.

In a unique twist, the stage configuration offers a limited number of patrons the opportunity to be seated at tables up against the stage, providing an almost immersive cabaret experience.

The ensemble cast includes Sydnee Bell, Sydney Chow, Arthur Clifford, Coleman Crenshaw, Haley Knudsen, Evan Gamsu, Courtney Germany, Tanner Rose, and Kathleen Warfel.

The creative team features music direction by Pamela Baskin-Watson, choreography by Kenny Personett, scenic design by Jack Magaw, lighting design by Danny Lawrence, costumes by Shannon Smith-Regnier, sound design by Jon Robertson, technical direction by Rafael Toribo, and production stage management by Lacey Willis.

The six-piece jazz band includes Baskin-Watson on keys, Jacob Roemer on bass, Pete Fucinaro on Saxophone, Karita Carter on trombone, Laura Saylor on trumpet, and Kyle Brown on drums.

CABARET won 8 Tony Awards when it debuted in 1967 (including Best Musical and Best Score,) the 1972 film took home 8 Academy Awards, as well. It is widely considered a landmark achievement in American Musical Theater.

CABARET plays fourteen performances in MTH's Grand Theatr on the 4th floor of Crown Center, August 11 - 28. Tickets start at only $35 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.