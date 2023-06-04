New Art Installation Revealed at Starlight Theatre as Part of ONE PERCENT FOR ART Program

Theatregoers may have noticed a number of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Improvements to Starlight Theatre when they enjoyed a show under the stars in recent years. In 2022, Starlight Theatre and the City of Kansas City, Missouri, One Percent for Art Program worked with Cambridge, Massachusetts, artist Douglas Kornfeld to place a new work of public art on the Starlight Theatre grounds. The art installation was delivered and revealed at Starlight on Friday, June 2.

Starlight's $3.55 million ADA Improvement project concluded just before the 2021 summer season and, because of the One Percent for Art Program, allocated funds for the acquisition and installation of artistic works upon project completion. The ADA Improvement project and the new artwork were paid for by general obligation bonds that voters passed in 2017 for building renovations and citywide infrastructure improvements.

“Kansas City has been supporting artists from the region and throughout the United States for over 35 years through the One Percent for Art program,” Rukhsana Reyes, City Architect, said. “We are thrilled with Mr. Kornfeld's colorful and engaging artwork, and we are excited to work with our longtime partner Starlight Theatre to share it with their patrons.”

Kornfeld's striking proposal was selected from 90 applicants to the project by a panel made up of Starlight representatives, a Kansas City-based artist, and two members of Kansas City's Municipal Art Commission, who recommended Kornfeld's proposal to the Commission. His sculpture is comprised of two large, abstracted faces made of bent steel tubing painted boldly in red. The artist was inspired by masks symbolizing tragedy and comedy that originated in ancient Greece.

“The ancient masks traditionally symbolize the theatre,” Kornfeld states. “Today, however, the wide diversity of audiences and performances means there are many more emotions and ideas evoked than just the two depicted by the masks. I liked the idea of the masks, but I wanted expressions lessspecific and open to different interpretations to evoke a wider variety of emotions and ideas.”

He adds, “I'm very excited to be working on the Starlight Theatre site, a place seen and loved by so many Kansas City citizens.”

The completed work measures approximately 9 feet high by 13 feet wide, and the piece resides on the North Lawn at the theatre.

Starlight's ADA Improvement Project, completed in April 2021, leveled numerous walkways throughout the venue, increased the number of ADA and ADA companion seats in all four seating sections and price levels, elevated the outer Terrace sections to improve sight lines over the Plaza ADA seating and elevated ADA seating at the Terrace level. New, accessible informational, directional and weather shelter signage were also installed throughout the venue.

Visit Click Here or call (816) 363-7827 for more information about Starlight or to purchase tickets to any show in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series or the 2023 Capitol Federal Concert Series.

About Starlight

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts organization in Kansas City, Missouri, and connects our community through live arts experiences that entertain, inspire, and engage audiences of all ages. Offering diverse programming year-round, Starlight presents Broadway musicals, concert events, and extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation. Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, the historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country with almost 8,000 seats.

Follow Starlight on social media @kcstarlight and visit Click Here for more information.