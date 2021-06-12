Local Students Chosen for 2021 KC SuperStar Semifinals; Virtual Event Set For June 23

Twenty-two of the finest high school singers* from across the metro have been selected as semifinalists for KC SuperStar 2021!

This is the 12th annual KC SuperStar, Kansas City's high school singing competition a la "American Idol/The Voice". KC SuperStar is produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J).

Earlier this month, these talented singers were all recorded performing their songs "live" and can be viewed through a new addition to KC SuperStar. Through the magic of the virtual world, the public has the opportunity view each of the Semifinalists' full performances and weigh in on who will be chosen as the 10 finalists and a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship!

Beginning Saturday, June 12 through June 20, the public will be able to view these performances and cast votes for their favorite singers (once a day) at www.kcsuperstar.org. Votes will be tallied and combined with scoring by a panel of music industry professionals. Portions of these performances will be shown during a special KC SuperStar Semifinals virtual program when the top 10 finalists will be announced LIVE!

The KC SuperStar KC SuperStar final event will take place Sunday evening, Aug. 22, at Yardley Hall of Johnson County Community College with more exciting details to come.

KC SuperStar 2021 awards over $21,000 in scholarships to the top 10 singers. The ultimate winner of KC SuperStar will receive the $10,000 scholarship. Other singers will be awarded scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. Proceeds from KC SuperStar help provide transportation, meals, education, camp, wellness programs and the arts to so many deserving children, families, individuals and senior adults. In its nine years, the event has raised thousands of dollars in scholarships for individuals and families. A portion of funds raised goes to The Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund supporting performing arts education and training programs for youth ages 14-21.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.