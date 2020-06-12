Kauffman Center's Virtual Future Stages Festival On Sunday, June 14

---------- Forwarded message ---------

Free, family-friendly online event features local youth performers and arts activities for all ages

ANNUAL FUTURE STAGES FESTIVAL GOES VIRTUAL ON JUNE 14



**Free, family-friendly online event features local youth performers and arts activities for all ages**

What to Expect

When: Sunday, June 14, beginning at 11 a.m.

Where: Kauffmancenter.org/futurestages

Who: Hundreds of Kansas City-area youth performers are featured in 37 performance videos, all accessible through the virtual Future Stages Festival homepage on the Kauffman Center website. And there's more! Kauffman Center staff and more than 20 community partners show viewers how to create dozens of do-it-at-home crafts, activities and demonstrations for all ages to enjoy.

What: Virtual Future Stages Festival is a FREE community event that puts a spotlight on hundreds of Kansas City-area youth performers. In an online format this year, the Kauffman Center debuts a full day of compelling performance videos, engaging youth-friendly activities and one-of-a-kind live-streamed content.

On the day of the festival, first head to the Future Stages Festival homepage to download the Festival Guide and Activity Booklet. Then, it's time to explore! Click into the virtual festival from the Future Stages Festival homepage and choose to visit Muriel Kauffman Theatre or Helzberg Hall to watch performance videos, or visit the South Lawn for at-home crafts, activities and demonstrations.



At 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, join the Kauffman Center for live-streamed broadcasts to its Facebook page! At 1, 2 and 3 p.m., the Center will live-stream tours of its venues and offer glimpses into rarely seen spaces of the building.

Then at 4 p.m., the Center will host a panel Q&A discussion with Kansas City Ballet dancer Fiona Lee, Kansas City Symphony Associate Principal Flutist Shannon Finney and local actor Chioma Anyanwu. Questions submitted during the Facebook Live broadcasts may be asked live!

To best serve visitors, the Kauffman Center encourages RSVPs for the free virtual event. Those who RSVP will be entered to win a family four pack of tickets to a 2021 Kauffman Center Presents performance.

Future Stages Festival is presented by Premier Partner Saint Luke's Health System.

This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Additional support provided by:

Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, John H. Mize Jr., Bank of America, NA, Trustees

Cumulus Media

ABOUT THE OPEN DOORS PROGRAM

The Kauffman Center Open Doors program connects young people to the arts through three major components:

The Open Doors Spotlight on Youth initiative offers year-round programs and engagement opportunities that connect young people with the Kauffman Center.

The Open Doors Community Tickets program offers free and reduced-price performance tickets to underserved audiences through local social service agencies and schools.

The Open Doors Transportation Fund helps schools offer high-quality performing arts experiences to students by eliminating or defraying the costs of bus transportation.

More information about Open Doors programs is available at: kauffmancenter.org/open-doors.

ABOUT THE KAUFFMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – a major not-for-profit center for music, opera, theater and dance designed by Moshe Safdie – opened in 2011. Serving as a cultural cornerstone for Kansas City and the region, the Kauffman Center delivers extraordinary and diverse performing arts experiences. Honored as one of the World's 15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, the Kauffman Center attracts some of the world's most renowned performers and entertainers.

Through educational outreach programs and community enrichment, the Kauffman Center supports Kansas City as a cultural destination. More information on the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is available at kauffmancenter.org.

Visit the Kauffman Center's online press room for media resources, multimedia library, press release archive and more: kauffmancenter.org/about/press-room/

