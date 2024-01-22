KIDS BOP LIVE 2024 To Perform At Starlight Theatre June 20

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

KIDS BOP LIVE 2024 To Perform At Starlight Theatre June 20

Today, KIDZ BOP, the #1 kids' music brand, and Live Nation announce an all-new tour, Click Here, including a stop at Starlight Theatre Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816)-363-7827 or by visiting kcstarlight.com. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

KIDS BOP LIVE 2024 comes to Starlight as part of the Live Nation tour. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows at Starlight. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 24 million albums and generated over 11 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best- selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's “#1 Kid Artist” for eleven years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 135) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums.

For more information, visit Click Here KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

 




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Review: GASLIGHT at Union Station Photo
Review: GASLIGHT at Union Station

They say you never forget your first.  That was certainly the situation for a former Scotland Yard Police Inspector named Rough (played by John Rensenhouse).  Oddly, Inspector Rough had no known first name. Rough’s first bloody murder case in 1865 remained unsolved fifteen years after the event.

2
JOHNNY CASH: THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Kauffman Center in February Photo
JOHNNY CASH: THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Kauffman Center in February

PNC Broadway in Kansas City will present JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE. This brand-new concert event is part of the 23–24 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season and will take the Kauffman Center stage Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

3
Review: JUDGEMENT AT NUREMBERG at METs Warwick Theatre Photo
Review: JUDGEMENT AT NUREMBERG at MET's Warwick Theatre

“Judgement at Nuremberg” at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre’s (MET) Warwick Theatre is a fictional rendering of the 1947 Judge’s War Crime Trial held at Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany. “Judgement at Nuremberg” is a painful remembrance of an attempt to both punish those accountable for the barbarisms committed in the name of the German state and to be consciously impartial in the administration of an accused’s trial rights. Eighteen million people died at the hands of the Third Reich and its National Socialist (NAZI) leaders. Six and a half million of the dead comprised two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population. It was a determined and deliberate stated goal of genocide of a people. Post war, many of Europe’s surviving Jews fled places they had lived for millenniums in favor of reestablishing a sovereign state in their ancestral homeland where they could finally feel safe. It is ironic that this play opened in Kansas City on the very day that South Africa brought an accusation of genocide against the descendants of the survivors, today’s Israelis, at the International Court of Justice. The play centers on three main characters. One is Dan Heyward, a retired American District Court Judge called to lead a panel of three non-biased jurists in the trial of three NAZI era judicial officials. The second is a renowned German Judge named Ernst Janning. Janning had once sat in the chair similar to America’s Attorney General during pre-NAZI days. The third character is a youngish defense attorney named Oscar Rolfe, a volunteer defender of the estimable Ernst Janning. Janning initially refuses to recognize the authority of the court. It is two years since the end of the war in Europe. The scope of the evil that was done has become clear. The question facing the court is how far down into the German Bureaucracy must consequences for the German people reach? Usual suspects have already been tried, convicted, jailed, executed, or committed suicide. What is left to adjudicate are those who have allowed the worst to happen and why they allowed it. Were they true believers? Were they people who went along in hopes the system would self-correct? Is there any defense for crimes against humanity? Judge Heyward is our eyes as we attempt to understand how this monstrosity that was the Third Reich could have ever happened. “Judgement at Nuremberg” by Abby Mann is sixty-three years-old, yet it mirrors the Donald Trump era in exquisite detail. The arguments put forward in the staged court and from Judge Heyward’s investigation are heard in today’s legal briefs almost word for word. This makes “Judgement” frightening and important for 2024 audiences to see. When you see this play, you will recognize modern, living associates of the past administration mouthing dialog written before they reached their majority. MET has done an excellent job of casting. Director Karen Paisley has choreographed an exquisite twenty-four scene, two-act play in precise detail using minimal, yet effective set pieces. The few conceits adopted for this production work exceptionally well. Most acting is restrained and understated; except for two or three explosions from wholly appropriate characters when needed. Ms. Paisley has incorporated vintage documentary film from the era and what almost seems like a motion picture score backing up the action. “Judgement” is the third iteration of this story by Abby Mann, born Abraham Goodman, a son of Russian Jewish immigrants to the United States. The story first appeared as a television episode of Playhouse 90 in 1957, a feature film in 1961, and this version, a Broadway play in 2001. The Broadway version of “Judgement” was performed a total of fifty-six times. The expanded filmed version recently became available on “Prime Video.” The leading cast members in the MET production are John Clancy as Judge Dan Heywood, Tim Ahlenius as Ernst Janning, and Michael Dragen as Oscar Rolfe. They are backed up by a fine supporting cast. All the characters in this play are products of the playwright’s imagination. They are inspired by similar, real life people. True, historic situations influenced the plot and the legal arguments. “Judgement at Nuremberg” continues at the Warwick Theatre through January 21. Tickets are available at https://www.warwickkc.org/ or by telephone at (816) 569-3226.

4
Future Stages Festival Returns To Kauffman Center June 9 Photo
Future Stages Festival Returns To Kauffman Center June 9

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the 11th annual Future Stages Festival will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

KIDS BOP LIVE 2024 To Perform At Starlight Theatre June 20KIDS BOP LIVE 2024 To Perform At Starlight Theatre June 20
JOHNNY CASH: THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Kauffman Center in FebruaryJOHNNY CASH: THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Kauffman Center in February
Future Stages Festival Returns To Kauffman Center June 9Future Stages Festival Returns To Kauffman Center June 9
Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces Cast For NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces Cast For NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN 

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
Girl From the North Country in Kansas City Girl From the North Country
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts [Muriel Kauffman Theatre] (1/23-1/28)
The Doo Wop Project in Kansas City The Doo Wop Project
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/01-3/01)
Mamma Mia! in Kansas City Mamma Mia!
Kansas City Music Hall (3/05-3/10)
Moulin Rouge! in Kansas City Moulin Rouge!
Kansas City Music Hall (7/23-8/04)
The StepCrew in Kansas City The StepCrew
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/03-3/03)
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in Kansas City Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Just Off Broadway Theatre (5/02-5/11)
MJ in Kansas City MJ
Kansas City Music Hall (5/07-5/12)
JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE in Kansas City JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
The Warwick Theater (3/01-3/10)PHOTOS
The Session in Kansas City The Session
Just Off Broadway Theatre (2/08-2/17)
Mean Girls in Kansas City Mean Girls
Lied Center of Kansas (1/31-1/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You