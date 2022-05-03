KC Melting Pot Presents BEGETTERS By Lewis Morrow

It's been a tumultuous marriage with long-term effects. Now, Norma and Spicer must grapple with the impact of their decisions. Starting May 12, KC Melting Pot Theatre presents Lewis Morrow's Begetters, a drama that brings family conflict, grief, trauma, and the power of counseling to center stage.



Begetters invites the audience inside the family's descent into darkness and therapy, as Norma and Spicer reflect over their life choices and make discoveries about how their past decisions will impact future generations.



The play is written by Kansas City, Kansas native Lewis Morrow, who is also the director of new play development at KCMPT. "I just wanted to reflect Black people trying to find peace in the midst of some of the traumatic baggage and cycles we go through," Morrow said. "I think people who aren't Black can relate, but I wrote it in our language, with our rhythm, and mannerisms in mind."



Morrow's plays have also been produced in California, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, and Indiana. His work includes Elephant, Look What The Fire Did, Ain't No Such Thing As Midnight Black, and the recently produced Baybra's Tulips.



Begetters will make its debut at KCMPT, directed by Ile Haggins. The play will star Harvey Williams (Sunset Baby), Lynn King (A Raisin in the Sun), Amber Redmond-Harrah (Doubt), Cecilia Ananya (Sweat), Jackie Price (Barbecue), Lewis Morrow (Baybra's Tulips), and Larry Guidry (Big Love Sky).



Performance Dates/Times:

Thursday, 5/12/22 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 5/13/22 - 7:30 p.m. (Opening)

Saturday, 5/14/22 - 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 5/15/22 - 2 p.m.*

Wednesday, 5/18/22 - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, 5/19/22 - 7:30 p.m.*

Friday, 5/20/22 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 5/21/22 - 7:30 p.m. (Closing)

*Talkback following performance



Tickets:

General admission - $25.

Seniors (60+) and students - $20

Community Nights (Wednesday and Thursdays) - $15

Group discounts available



COVID-19 Guidelines

Properly worn masks are required.



As the premier African American theater company in Kansas City, our primary goal is to explore theatrical works, old and new, that feature complex stories of African American life. We seek to build coalitions and partnerships across the diversity spectrum that can create bridges that facilitate opportunities to understand and celebrate our similarities and our differences.