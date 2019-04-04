KC Ballet's 61st Season Concludes May 10-19

The 2018-2019 Season will conclude with works by three of America's most recognized and acclaimed choreographers brought together on stage for the THARP / PARSONS / FORSYTHE program May 10-19 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. With more than 160 choreographed dances to her name, Twyla Tharp is a legendary master of her craft and her In the Upper Room is a tour-de-force of athleticism, built on a pulsating score by Philip Glass. William Forsythe's contemporary masterpiece, In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, is a high-voltage thrill ride that changed dance forever and became one of his signature works. Kansas City native, David Parsons, founded Parsons Dance and quickly was hailed as a master of contemporary dance. His WORLD PREMIERE, A Play for Love, delivers a fanciful romp derived from Shakespeare's most celebrated comedic characters.

Single tickets are on sale now. Buy online at www.kcballet.org or call the Kansas City Ballet Box Office at 816.931.8993.

Kansas City Ballet's Artistic Director Devon Carney wanted this season's programming to challenge and inspire the Company to new heights with works by some of the greatest living choreographers. "This blockbuster line up of exciting innovative works-some of which have radically influenced the dance world-is sure to be quite memorable for dancers and audiences alike," Carney said.

THARP / PARSONS / FORSYTHE

May 10-19, 2019 | Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

This is Kansas City Ballet's must-see dance event of the season with the works of three of America's most recognized and acclaimed choreographers brought together on stage at the Kauffman Center! With more than 160 choreographed dances to her name, Twyla Tharp is a legendary master of her craft and her In the Upper Room is a tour-de-force of athleticism, built on a pulsating score by Philip Glass. William Forsythe's contemporary masterpiece, In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, is a high-voltage thrill ride that changed dance forever and became one of Forsythe's signature works. Kansas City native, David Parsons founded Parsons Dance and quickly was hailed as a master of contemporary dance. He returns to KC with a WORLD PREMIERE ballet that delivers a fanciful romp with some of Shakespeare's most memorable characters; and the trials, tribulations, and triumph of love.

Photography by Kenny Johnson





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You